Goldman Sachs Maintains a Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report) on April 2 and set a price target of EUR53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.92, close to its 52-week low of $39.91.

Galliers said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur BMW nach US-Absatzzahlen auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.42, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR45.00 price target.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.37 billion and net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.3 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.