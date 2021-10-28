Goldman Sachs Maintains a Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, and F5 Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.75, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $2460.5B and has a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.40.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.