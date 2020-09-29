September 29, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Goldman Sachs Maintains a Buy Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

By Ryan Adsit

Goldman Sachs analyst John Ennis CFA maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report) today and set a price target of EUR61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.56.

CFA has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1829 out of 6925 analysts.

Unilever NV has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.59, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on September 21, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 10.64K.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

