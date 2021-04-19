April 19, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Goldman Sachs Maintains a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report), with a price target of $835.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $739.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, TE Connectivity, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $701.17 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1036.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.74 billion and net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.38 billion and had a net profit of $97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019