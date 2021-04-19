Goldman Sachs Maintains a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), with a price target of $835.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $739.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, TE Connectivity, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $701.17 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1036.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.74 billion and net profit of $239 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.38 billion and had a net profit of $97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.