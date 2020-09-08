September 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Goldman Sachs Keeps a Buy Rating on RELX plc (RLXXF)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on September 4, Katherine Tait from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on RELX plc (RLXXFResearch Report), with a price target of £19.62. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.75.

Tait has an average return of 0.6% when recommending RELX plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Tait is ranked #3693 out of 6904 analysts.

RELX plc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.69.

The company has a one-year high of $27.40 and a one-year low of $16.50. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 4,303.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.

