Goldman Sachs Initiates a Buy Rating on GSX Techedu (GSX)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cho is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Cho covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as China Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Bright Scholar Education Holdings, and TAL Education Group.

GSX Techedu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.29 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, GSX Techedu has an average volume of 1.64M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GSX Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.