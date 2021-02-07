Goldman Sachs Believes Linde (NYSE: LIN) Still Has Room to Grow

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report) on February 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.37, close to its 52-week high of $274.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Koort is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Koort covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Calumet Specialty Products, Element Solutions, and Westlake Chemical.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.50, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR255.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $274.58 and a one-year low of $146.71. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 1.74M.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.