Goldman Sachs Believes Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) Won’t Stop Here

Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL – Research Report) on January 22 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.16, close to its 52-week high of $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burrows is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Burrows covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Tanger Factory, and Realty Income.

Broadstone Net Lease has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.33.

Broadstone Net Lease’s market cap is currently $2.63B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.