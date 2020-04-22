Goldman Sachs Believes Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) Still Has Room to Grow

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $924.00, close to its 52-week high of $984.41.

Moawalla has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1425 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $893.59 average price target, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR875.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $984.41 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 2,214.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.