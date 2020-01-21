Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Initiated with a Buy at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $1.01 price target from Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev on January 16. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #5727 out of 5855 analysts.

Golden Minerals Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.86.

The company has a one-year high of $0.38 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Golden Minerals Co has an average volume of 271K.

Golden Minerals Co. is an exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.