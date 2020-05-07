Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment (GDEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Golden Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.67 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Golden Entertainment has an average volume of 334K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDEN in relation to earlier this year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.