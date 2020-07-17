Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares opened today at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Standard Ventures with a $2.42 average price target.

Based on Gold Standard Ventures’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GSV in relation to earlier this year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the business of acquisition and exploration in Nevada, United States. It focuses on gold assets of Railroad-Pinion and Lewis Gold projects. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.