Gold Resource (GORO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Resource with a $4.50 average price target.

Based on Gold Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.29 million and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.07 million and had a net profit of $2.98 million.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico; Nevada; and Corporate Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.