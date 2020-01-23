Gold Resource (GORO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO – Research Report), with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 40.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gold Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75.

Based on Gold Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $858K.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc.