Gold Fields (GFI) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Fields (GFI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Ray covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Anglogold Ashanti, and Centamin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gold Fields is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $3.79. Currently, Gold Fields has an average volume of 8.35M.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.