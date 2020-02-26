Golar LNG (GLNG) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG (GLNG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.6% and a 37.6% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Golar LNG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.38, which is a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Webber Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Golar LNG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $82.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $313 million.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers.