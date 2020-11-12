GoHealth (GOCO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on GoHealth (GOCO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

GoHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $10.02. Currently, GoHealth has an average volume of 1.18M.

GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External. The Medicare segments sales Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans.