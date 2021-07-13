GoGold Resources (GLGDF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) on June 9 and set a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34.

CFA has an average return of 14.7% when recommending GoGold Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2742 out of 7592 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $3.09 average price target, implying a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.90 price target.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.23 million and net profit of $2.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLGDF in relation to earlier this year.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.