goeasy (EHMEF) Gets a Buy Rating from Cormark Securities

Cormark Securities analyst Cormark maintained a Buy rating on goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.94, close to its 52-week high of $111.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for goeasy with a $118.69 average price target.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $173 million and net profit of $48.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $6.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EHMEF in relation to earlier this year.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.