Glu Mobile (GLUU) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Glu Mobile has an average volume of 3.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.