Globus Medical (GMED) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical (GMED – Research Report) on February 21 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 78.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.63, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.15 and a one-year low of $38.37. Currently, Globus Medical has an average volume of 450.3K.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology.