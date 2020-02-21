Globant SA (GLOB) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Globant SA (GLOB – Research Report), with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.92, close to its 52-week high of $141.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 77.8% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Accenture.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Globant SA with a $132.83 average price target, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Globant SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.51 million.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne and Néstor Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.