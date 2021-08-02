Global Payments (GPN) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.41.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.47.

Global Payments’ market cap is currently $57.1B and has a P/E ratio of 90.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Global Payments, Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions.