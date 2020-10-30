Global Payments (GPN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Global Payments (GPN – Research Report), with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.56, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $209.62 and a one-year low of $105.54. Currently, Global Payments has an average volume of 1.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William I. Jacobs, a Director at GPN sold 7,224 shares for a total of $1,263,405.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend brand. The company was founded in January 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.