Global Payments (GPN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and KeyBanc gave Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.27, close to its 52-week high of $194.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 83.5% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Epam Systems.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.23, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $194.27 and a one-year low of $109.52. Currently, Global Payments has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.