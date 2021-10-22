Global-e Online (GLBE) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Global-e Online (GLBE – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $75.00 price target from Needham analyst Scott Berg today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global-e Online with a $79.71 average price target.

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.