Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.44, close to its 52-week high of $87.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.20.

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Philip Pizzo, a Director at GBT sold 30,000 shares for a total of $2,297,156.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.