Glanbia (GLAPF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.96, close to its 52-week low of $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2632 out of 6619 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glanbia with a $12.73 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $2.95B and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.