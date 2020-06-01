Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Hold with an average price target of $79.23, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $97.63B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.