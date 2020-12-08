Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report) on October 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.83, close to its 52-week low of $57.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.59, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $77.17B and has a P/E ratio of 62.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 196.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.