Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $79.07 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.50 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 6.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.