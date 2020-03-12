Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90, close to its 52-week low of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.07, representing a 106.8% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Based on Gibson Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $28.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.55 million.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.