Gevo (GEVO) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Gevo (GEVO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gevo with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Gevo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.1 million.

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy.