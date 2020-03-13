March 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

By Jason Carr

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 1.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019