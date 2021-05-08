GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to GeoVax Labs (GOVX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 42.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

GeoVax Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GeoVax Labs’ market cap is currently $37.58M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded by Harriet Latham Robinson and Donald G. Hildebrand on September 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.