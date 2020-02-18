Gentherm (THRM) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Gentherm (THRM – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.39, close to its 52-week high of $49.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Gentherm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Gentherm’s market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of 40.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THRM in relation to earlier this year.

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial..