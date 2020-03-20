Genpact (G) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Genpact (G – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genpact with a $46.71 average price target, representing a 108.6% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.20 and a one-year low of $19.41. Currently, Genpact has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of G in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Tyagarajan N. V., the President & CEO of G sold 51,052 shares for a total of $2,202,894.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance or BCMI, Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare or CGRLH and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services or HMS. The Segment Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance provides operations services for clients in the insurance industry vertical – such as property and casualty insurers, life and annuities insurers, reinsurance providers and insurance brokerage firms – include underwriting, claims management, regulatory reporting, risk and catastrophe modelling, and customer segmentation and loyalty. The Segment Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare provides operations services to supply chain management, order management, trade promotion optimization, and supplier risk management. The Segment and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services provides operations services to these clients include industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), order and supply chain management, digital content management and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.