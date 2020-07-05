Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Gets an Outperform Rating from Leerink Partners

Uncategorized

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch reiterated an Outperform rating on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) on May 1 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.19.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, an 817.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Merck & Company, and BioNTech SE.

Based on Genocea Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.57 million.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.