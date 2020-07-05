July 5, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Gets an Outperform Rating from Leerink Partners

By George MacDonald

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch reiterated an Outperform rating on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) on May 1 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.19.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, an 817.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Merck & Company, and BioNTech SE.

Based on Genocea Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.57 million.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

