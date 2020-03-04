March 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Genmab (GMAB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMABResearch Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.42 and a one-year low of $16.33. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 330.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019