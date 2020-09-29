Genetron Holdings (GTH) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Genetron Holdings (GTH – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.1% and a 82.7% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genetron Holdings with a $19.50 average price target.

Based on Genetron Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.84 million and GAAP net loss of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $124 million.

Genetron Holdings Ltd is an oncology company in China. It is specialized in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The company generates revenue through precision oncology testing and development services. Precision oncology testing includes the diagnosis and monitoring and early screening performed in the form of LDT services and IVD products. Development services consist of research services and sequencing services.