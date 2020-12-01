Genesco (GCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genesco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.25, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on November 27, C.L. King also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Genesco’s market cap is currently $482M and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.