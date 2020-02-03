February 3, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

General Electric (GE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on General Electric (GEResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.26, close to its 52-week high of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.23, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $108.7B and has a P/E ratio of 658.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.89.

