General Electric (GE) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on General Electric (GE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Obin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Obin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Parker Hannifin, and Flowserve.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.46, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $95.71B and has a P/E ratio of 148.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.38.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.