General Dynamics (GD): New Sell Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Sell rating on General Dynamics (GD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.84.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Dynamics’ market cap is currently $39.74B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Gary Whited, the VP of GD sold 16,465 shares for a total of $3,072,204.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Mission Systems segment provides mission-critical C4ISR products and systems. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.