Genel Energy (GEGYF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp upgraded Genel Energy (GEGYF – Research Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Touchstone Exploration, and Transglobe Energy.

The the analyst consensus on Genel Energy is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Genel Energy’s market cap is currently $694.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC. The Exploration segment refers to the exploration activity in Somaliland and Morocco. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.