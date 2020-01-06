Genco Shipping (GNK) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl downgraded Genco Shipping (GNK – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genco Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.