February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Genco Shipping (GNK) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

By Carrie Williams

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNKResearch Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5536 out of 5849 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Genco Shipping has an average volume of 231.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019