Genco Shipping (GNK) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping (GNK – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5536 out of 5849 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Genco Shipping has an average volume of 231.3K.

