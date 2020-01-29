Genco Shipping (GNK) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Genco Shipping (GNK – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $6.83. Currently, Genco Shipping has an average volume of 233.4K.

