Gartner (IT) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Gartner (IT – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 66.6% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Factset Research.

Gartner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.00, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.78 and a one-year low of $76.91. Currently, Gartner has an average volume of 915.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment involves in the business professionals across the organization. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.