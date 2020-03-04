Garmin (GRMN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Garmin (GRMN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Nvidia, and Apple.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Garmin with a $100.00 average price target, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.58 and a one-year low of $74.29. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 821.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation.